Ali Daei congratulates Cristiano Ronaldo on tying his career high in goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo has equaled Ali Daei’s long-held all-time international goals record.

Former Iran striker Daei, who made 149 appearances for his country and scored 109 goals, stated on Instagram that he was “honoured” that Ronaldo had joined him at the top of the list.

In Portugal’s 2-2 Euro 2020 group draw against France on Wednesday night, Ronaldo scored his 108th and 109th goals for the country, both from the penalty spot.

“Congratulations to Cristiano, who is now one goal short of breaking the men’s international goal scoring record,” Daei remarked.

“I am thrilled that Ronaldo will be the recipient of this incredible achievement – a wonderful footballer and caring humanist who inspires and influences people all around the world. Vamos!”

Ronaldo has solidified his claim to be the greatest player of all time.

After scoring two goals against Hungary in their opening group game, he became the leading scorer in the Euro finals with 13 goals for Portugal versus France in Budapest.

Ronaldo, the top scorer in the Champions League, also broke Miroslav Klose’s record of 19 goals in the World Cup and Euro finals combined. The Portuguese presently have a total of 20.

Only Daei, who spent time in the Bundesliga during his 20-year career, and Ronaldo have scored more than 100 international goals.

In March 2006, the Iranian scored his 109th goal for his country against Costa Rica, the same day Ronaldo scored his 10th and 11th goals for Portugal against Saudi Arabia in a friendly.

Daei, a former striker for Arminia Bielefeld, Bayern Munich, and Hertha Berlin, went on to become a successful manager in Iran, where he led the national team from 2008 to 2009.