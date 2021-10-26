Algerians desperate to reach Spain are willing to die at sea.

A boat containing Algerian migrants is heading towards Spain across the dark night waves of the Mediterranean, all of them willing to risk death to escape the hopelessness of their homeland.

Khaled Dih, his eyes black and his Nike shoes drenched and full of sand, says after landing on a beach in Almeria after a six-hour passage from Oran, “I’d rather die at sea than stay in Algeria.”

Officials and NGOs claimed it was one of roughly 50 boats that made the perilous journey from the Algerian coast, which is 200 kilometers (120 miles) to the south.

“There is nothing there, no job in the bled,” Dih replied, dragging a cigarette through his ponytail as he straightened his ponytail.

Dih left on his 21st birthday, following in the footsteps of hundreds of others who risked everything and then set fire to their identity papers when they arrived to escape being deported.

They are known as “harraga” in Arabic, which means “those who burn.”

According to the International Organization for Migration, at least 309 migrants have died in the western Mediterranean since the beginning of the year, 13 of whom are juveniles.

After a night trip in the extreme cold, Dih claims the boat was traveling at high speeds and bouncing off the water, leaving him stiff and wounded.

“There was nothing you could do… so I just thought about my mom and friends,” says the amateur boxer and PNL enthusiast.

He’s shattered as he sits outside the bus station. Since leaving Annaba, his hometown on the Algerian coast near the Tunisian border, he hasn’t slept for three nights.

He then drove 900 kilometers (560 miles) west to Oran, where he paid 4,500 euros ($5,200) for passage to Spain, the equivalent of many months’ salary.

Now, like the rest of the harraga, he’s waiting for a bus to Barcelona, from where he’ll attempt to enter France.

“I’m not fluent in Spanish… I have family and friends in France, therefore I won’t be able to stay here alone “He clarifies.

In recent months, the number of Algerians arriving on Spain’s southern coast or the Balearic Islands has increased dramatically.

According to a confidential document obtained by AFP from Spanish police, 9,664 Algerians have entered Spain illegally since the beginning of the year, up 20% over the previous year.

According to Frontex, the EU’s external border protection agency, The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.