Algerian Players Banned After Violent AFCON Quarter-Final Brawl

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has imposed heavy sanctions on two Algerian players, Luca Zidane and Rafik Belghali, following a violent altercation during their team’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarter-final loss to Nigeria. The bans are part of a broader crackdown on misconduct following the chaotic scenes that unfolded after Algeria’s 2-0 defeat.

Both Zidane, the goalkeeper and son of football legend Zinedine Zidane, and Belghali, a defender, were caught in a brawl that overshadowed what was already a disappointing result for the Fennec Foxes. The altercation began after a controversial decision to deny Algeria a penalty while the game remained goalless, heightening the tension. Nigeria’s goals, scored by Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams, sealed the match, but the animosity on the pitch continued long after the final whistle.

CAF Cracks Down on Violent Behavior

CAF’s disciplinary board did not hesitate in delivering their verdict. Zidane, who had been involved in the scuffle, was handed a two-match suspension, while Belghali received a stiffer four-match ban. In addition to the player sanctions, the Algerian Football Federation (FAF) was fined $100,000 (approximately 13 million Kenyan shillings) for failing to control both the players and the behavior of their fans during the chaotic aftermath.

“This is about maintaining the integrity of African football,” remarked a CAF official. “We cannot allow players to behave in such a manner, regardless of the result.” The fine also addresses the behavior of certain Algerian fans who attempted to invade the pitch and wave banknotes at match officials, a clear and crude attempt to accuse the referees of bribery.

Appeals and Future Impact

While the FAF has already announced plans to appeal the sanctions, they are unlikely to reverse the outcome given the strong video evidence. The bans will apply during the 2027 AFCON qualifiers, which means Luca Zidane will still be eligible to represent Algeria at the 2026 World Cup. This provides a small consolation for a nation still reeling from its early exit from the continental competition.

As Nigeria advances to the semi-finals, Algeria is left to reflect on a disastrous end to their AFCON campaign, a painful reminder that discipline is just as crucial as skill on the field. The episode has raised significant questions about sportsmanship and the behavior of both players and fans at such high-stakes tournaments.