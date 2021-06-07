Alfie Hewett successfully defends his wheelchair singles championship at the French Open.

With a win over top seed Shingo Kunieda, Alfie Hewett successfully defended his French Open wheelchair singles championship.

Hewett won his fifth grand slam singles title and third in Paris with the 6-3 6-4 victory, making him the first man to win both the singles and doubles titles at Roland Garros in consecutive years after winning the doubles gold with Gordon Reid on Sunday.

Hewett deservedly won his match against Kunieda, the 23-year-old from Norfolk, who clinched his first match point after an hour and 46 minutes.

Hewett referred to his semi-final triumph over Gustavo Fernandez as “the mat.”