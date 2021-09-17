Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal is rumored to be interested in a January transfer to Juventus.

By the end of the English Premier League season, Arsenal’s Alexander Lacazette may not be with the club.

Juventus is keeping a careful eye on the French winger’s position with Arsenal, according to Italian newspaper Calciomercato, with the hopes of acquiring him for a lower fee during the winter transfer window.

The 30-year-current old’s contract with Arsenal expires in a year, and both parties are expected to agree that Lacazette will depart the club by next summer.

Lacazette joined Arsenal from Olympique Lyonnais in July 2017, after the French club received a proposal of roughly €53 million ($62.5 million) plus up to €7 million ($8.3 million) in bonuses.

Since joining the Emirates Stadium side, the winger has yet to win a major trophy, and Lacazette is well aware that his window of opportunity is rapidly closing.

Arsenal is going through a chaotic phase with questionable transfer signings and a youth movement, so moving to Juventus would place him in a far better position to win titles.

For Juventus, selling Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United during the summer transfer window provided them with all of the necessary funds and wage flexibility to sign Lacazette.

They earned €15 million ($17.7 million) from the Premier League club, which will be paid over five years, and are in a strong position to lure Lacazette away from Arsenal this winter.

Aside from Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla FC, and AC Milan have all been linked with the French winger.

Arsenal’s season has started on the worst possible note.

They started their season with three straight losses to Chelsea, Brentford FC, and Chelsea before winning the Carabao Cup with a 6-0 thrashing of West Bromwich Albion.

To capitalize on their momentum, they played Manchester City away from home in a Premier League encounter, losing 0-5 before ultimately winning their first Premier League game against Norwich City, due to captain Pierre-Emmerick Aubameyang.

Arsenal will play Burnley away from home on Saturday, September 18 in order to keep their winning streak going.