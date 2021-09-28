Alexa Bliss Could Return With a “New” Gimmick After a Long Break, According to WWE Rumors.

Alexa Bliss, the former Women’s Champion, will apparently be taking a break from WWE programming, though no reason has been offered.

Bliss will be out of action for a “few months” at most, according to Raj Giri, the owner of Wrestling Inc.

Many people thought that Bliss was pregnant or that she was simply taking a break from work to celebrate her wedding to American artist Ryan Cabrera.

The “few months” mentioned by Giri, on the other hand, could be cause for concern, since it could indicate that Bliss has been coping with an ailment that is not yet public knowledge.

Whatever the situation may be, there may be a silver lining waiting for her in the wings.

Charlotte Flair ripped up her doll, Lilly, after defeating Bliss at Extreme Rules this past Sunday in the hopes of bringing back the Bliss who became champion.

“The Alexa (Bliss) I met today was the same Alexa I had met before. It was the Alexa I saw when she was a multiple-time Raw Women’s Champion. In a backstage interview released on WWE’s Twitter account, Flair said, “She fought me and confronted me tonight.”

“I’m still Queen, but that’s the Lexi we all want to see,” she says. Lilly’s kidnapping served as a wake-up call. A jolt of inspiration to remind her that she is still a champion at heart.”

This could indicate that the supernatural form of Bliss has come to an end, and she will revert to her Harley Quinn-inspired “Goddess” shtick.

Since she teamed up with Bray Wyatt last year and took on the supernatural gimmick after his release, the current version of Bliss has been in effect.

WWE fans have been skeptical about it as the corporation forced her to take control of a position that confines her natural appeal.

Many pro wrestling podcasts have also become disillusioned with the gimmick, thinking that it has outlived Wyatt’s initial vision.

With the current report, fans are hopeful that WWE brings back “Goddess” Bliss–a captivating announcer who puts on great matches without the use of supernatural happenings.