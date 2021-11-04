Alex Oxlade: ‘There was a lot of discussion.’ – Liverpool’s Chamberlain reveals how they were able to disregard Atletico Madrid’s shenanigans.

Liverpool’s players were in regular communication on the pitch, according to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, to ensure they didn’t fall prey to Atletico Madrid’s dark arts.

After defeating the Spanish champions 2-0 at Anfield on Wednesday, the Reds secured top spot in their Champions League group with two games to spare.

Atletico had already conceded two goals when Felipe’s clumsy challenge on Sadio Mane reduced them to ten men.

Diego Simeone’s team then set out to lure Liverpool into a brawl in an apparent attempt to provoke referee Danny Makkelie into issuing additional cards, with Mane being singled out until his half-time substitution.

Liverpool, on the other hand, refused to be provoked by the visitors and stayed out of any big scrapes for the rest of the game.

“They have a lot of expertise with game control and management, and they have a lot of various little tactics and stuff that they use,” Oxlade-Chamberlain said.

“You have to be mature and aware to comprehend what’s going on because it’s all part of the game, especially in Europe where it’s more prevalent.

“There was a lot of chatting on the pitch, with Hendo and a lot of the boys trying to make sure we weren’t getting sucked into those things and becoming frustrated.

“You have to expect those things from time to time, especially when the odds are stacked against you. It’s reasonable that they needed to break it up and disrupt our flow.

“In the end, we accomplished what we needed to do, and that’s all we can ask for.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain, who came off the bench for 70 minutes against Brighton at the weekend, made his fourth start of the season, and his positive performance earned him a standing ovation from the Anfield fans.

And the midfielder believes that consistent appearances are the key to him regaining his best form.

“Rhythm helps a player like myself who does risky things like run with the ball and drive with the ball,” Oxlade-Chamberlain remarked.

“Rhythm is beneficial to all players, but it is especially beneficial to me because of the manner I play. It all becomes a bit jumbled as game time passes and more games are played.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”