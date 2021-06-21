Alex Oxlade-new Chamberlain’s position at Liverpool has been suggested by Jamie Carragher.

If Neco Williams decides to leave after Euro 2020, Liverpool star Jamie Carragher feels Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain might be utilised at right-back next season.

After a lot of seasons under the shadow of Trent Alexander-Arnold, the Wales international looks poised to depart Liverpool in search of first-team play after just 12 Premier League appearances.

Liverpool are unlikely to pursue a replacement for Williams in the transfer market, according to the ECHO, with Joe Gomez capable of providing cover when required and Jurgen Klopp having high hopes for youngster Conor Bradley.

The 17-year-old made his Northern Ireland debut in a 3-0 win over Malta at the end of May, and he might be the next academy product to get into the first squad.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher, on the other hand, believes that Williams’ exit will provide Oxlade-Chamberlain with an opportunity to reinvent himself in a new position under Klopp.

“Could the Ox (Oxlade-Chamberlain) not play there?” Carragher tweeted.

“He’ll be fine on the ball and used to being in crossing areas after spending so much time there as a winger.”

After suffering a cruciate injury against Roma four years ago that kept him out for nearly a year, the midfielder has failed to cement a position in Jurgen Klopp’s plans in recent years.

Oxlade-Chamberlain shone as a wing-back for Arsenal under Arsene Wenger, but he revealed after his move to Merseyside that he preferred playing higher up the field.

“I’ve been talking about this for nearly six years – my entire career – where I’m going to play or where I’d like to play,” he remarked.

“All I say is that I’d prefer to play attacking midfield.” I spoke with the manager about it, and there will be several positions [open]in this team: up front, because the wingers play a bit more inside, or in the midfield.

“At this point, I don’t want to put a label on it; I need to have a sense for how the team plays, and obviously the manager has the last say.”

'But, at the end of the day, I just want to be able to have an attacking impact and have an effect further up the pitch, whether it's from an attacking midfield position or one of the wider positions coming in.'