Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain outlines what Liverpool’s victory over AC Milan demonstrated about Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Liverpool’s victory over AC Milan, according to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, demonstrates that the Reds are more ready to compete on all fronts this season.

The Reds came from behind to win 2-1 at the San Siro on Tuesday, becoming the first English team to win all six group games in the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp rotated heavily against Milan and in the 2-0 home win over Porto a fortnight ago, having guaranteed progress to the knockout stage with two matches to spare.

With a much-changed Liverpool line-up also progressing to the Carabao Cup quarter-final, Oxlade-Chamberlain believes Klopp’s squad has progressed to the next level.

“We’re a better squad than we were at this point in the season,” the midfielder stated.

“That comes from years of playing together, experiencing moments of success, and realizing what we needed to do to get there, the standard we had to set, and how relentless we had to be to get there.”

“It’s something like this game that makes a significant difference. Perhaps in recent seasons, when we’ve made so many changes, things don’t always go as planned, and performance suffers.

“The victory is something that the entire team can be proud of. The team is progressing and maturing as a unit. This is critical.” Oxlade-Chamberlain was one of eight changes from the squad that beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League last weekend, an impressive performance on his 50th appearance in the main Champions League campaign.

Nat Phillips started for the first time since May, Neco Williams for only the fifth time this season, and Tyler Morton for only the third time in his career, while Joe Gomez and Naby Keita returned from injuries.

“You have to keep your standards high to keep up with where the team is striving to progress to,” Oxlade-Chamberlain said of the struggle for slots.

“The players who have played on a regular basis have set the bar high, as have all of us in training.” If you want to be a part of this team in the future, you’ll need that bit between your teeth, the drive to work hard, show what you’re capable of, and take risks when the opportunity arises.

