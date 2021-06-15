Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been told to leave Liverpool in order to join two other clubs.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been advised by Liverpool great John Barnes to join Leicester City or West Ham United.

Last season, Chamberlain made just two appearances in all competitions under Jurgen Klopp, starting his last Premier League game in January.

After the signing of Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich and the rise of Curtis Jones, he returned from a pre-season knee injury in December but found himself out of the picture.

Chamberlain joined Liverpool from Arsenal for £35 million in 2017, but Barnes has urged the 27-year-old to look for a way out in order to rekindle his career.

“I think [he should join]Leicester or West Ham,” Barnes told BettingOdds.com.

“Leicester would be a better fit because they’re more stable than West Ham since they know they’ll be in the top seven most seasons, whereas West Ham doesn’t.”

“However, if he decided to return to the south, I believe West Ham would be a terrific fit for Alex.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recently stated that Chamberlain will be given opportunities next season.

“With a constantly changing defense, the midfield needed to be different from earlier times, when we were much more settled, much more stable,” he explained. This is why some athletes don’t get enough playing time.

“Hopefully, that will change totally next season because with that consistency in the last line, you can be more flexible in the formation further up the pitch.”