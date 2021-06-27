Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain can save FSG millions and his Liverpool career.

Since being sidelined for almost a year with a cruciate ligament injury in 2018, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has battled to establish himself in Jurgen Klopp’s plans.

However, Liverpool’s transfer ambitions may have provided him with a way back into the team, albeit in a new role, which he will not appreciate.

To reinvent himself at Anfield, Oxlade-Chamberlain may have to give up his right back position.

Klopp has a history of relocating players, most notably Roberto Firmino and Gini Wijnaldum, and Oxlade-Chamberlain might be next in line.

When Oxlade-Chamberlain arrived at Anfield in 2017, he was immediately converted into a new central midfielder, but his old wing back position from his Arsenal days could now be his chance to break back into the lineup.

After only 12 Premier League appearances in the shadow of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Neco Williams looks ready to leave Liverpool this summer in pursuit of first-team action.

Liverpool are unlikely to hunt for a replacement for Williams this summer, according to the ECHO, with Joe Gomez capable of providing cover when needed and Jurgen Klopp having high hopes for youngster Conor Bradley.

Fabinho, Naby Keita, and Thiago’s additions, as well as the emergence of Curtis Jones during Oxlade-injury Chamberlain’s period, have pushed the 27-year-old down the midfield pecking order. If Liverpool sign a new midfielder to replace Wijnaldum, the former Southampton man will face even tougher competition for playing time.

After coming off the bench to score against Burnley at the close of last season, Oxlade-Chamberlain expressed his dissatisfaction with his lack of playing time. “That’s all we can do,” he said. “We just have to keep our heads down and do something positive whenever we get the chance, like tonight.” I wish I could have done it a few more times this season.

“Anytime I get the chance to help, I make sure I’m prepared to do so, and I’m delighted I was able to tonight. I’ll be kicking myself for not doing it more often.”

However, by filling the vacuum left by Williams’ departure, the midfielder could improve his prospects of playing time.

Alexander-Arnold, on the other hand, is not.