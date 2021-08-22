Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards, both of Liverpool, have welcomed their first child.

After his long-term partner Perrie Edwards gave birth on Saturday, Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain became a father.

Oxlade-Chamberlain did not play in Liverpool’s 2-0 Premier League victory over Burnley, which saw Anfield host its first capacity crowd for a competitive match in almost 18 months.

Perrie revealed that she had given birth to the couple’s first child on Sunday morning, and she published the first photographs of the newborn on her Instagram page.

The news came only hours after fans assumed the 28-year-old was in labor, with Oxlade-Chamberlain, who is also 28, being taken out of the Reds’ match against the Clarets for “personal reasons.”

The Little Mix member, who was born in South Shields, released black-and-white photos of the baby’s hands and feet with the remark, “Welcome to the world, little one.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain, an England international who joined Liverpool for £35 million from Arsenal on August 31, 2017, has been dating Edwards since February of the same year.

Injury has plagued his tenure at Anfield, with multiple ligament damage to his knee sustained in the second leg of the 2018 Champions League semi-final against Roma keeping him out for the most of the 2018/19 season.

In Liverpool’s 2019/20 Premier League title-winning season, he played 43 times and scored eight goals, but he only appeared 17 times last season, scoring once.