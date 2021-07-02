Alex Mowatt joins West Brom on a free transfer.

Alex Mowatt, a midfielder for West Brom, has signed a three-year contract with the club.

After his contract with Barnsley expired, the 26-year-old joins up with new Baggies boss Valerien Ismael.

He joins Ismael at The Hawthorns, who left the Tykes last month to take over as Sam Allardyce’s replacement at Albion.

Last season, Mowatt captained Barnsley, who finished fifth in the Sky Bet Championship after losing in the play-offs to Swansea.

“Alex took his performances to the next level last year,” Ismael said on the club’s official website.

“He is an exceptional midfielder with exceptional abilities and mentality. He scores goals from outside the box and is a deadly set-piece taker.

“He is a dedicated worker with a positive attitude and a lot of enthusiasm. The attitude of West Brom will complement Alex’s style of play.

“He is also a leader. He’s still young, but he’s got a lot of experience under his belt. He’s hungry, and he’s exactly the type of player West Bromwich Albion needs. Alex is the first to sign and the first to take action.

“It’s critical to sign Alex to help the players comprehend the basics of our game. It will instill greater confidence in the players and help them comprehend how we want to play. They will be able to follow him more easily.”

Mowatt is the most recent addition from Barnsley, with assistant head coach Adam Murray also joining The Hawthorns.

After a successful stint as Ismael’s number two, the 39-year-old joins the team. Jonny Northeast, a sport science coach, and Jack Riley, a video analyst, have also come from Oakwell.