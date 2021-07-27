Alex Morgan’s Reaction Sums Up The United States Women’s National Team’s Horrible Olympics So Far

At the Tokyo Olympics, Team USA has not lived up to their stellar reputation in women’s soccer thus far.

Despite only winning one of their three games in Group G, the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) has advanced to the quarterfinals.

On Tuesday, July 27, the Netherlands, which won their fourth World Cup title in 2019, drew 0-0 with Australia.

And her reaction said it all when the camera zoomed in on star player Alex Morgan on the bench.

Morgan can be seen shaking her head during the 88th minute of the match in the video, which has been shared by Twitter users.

The soccer star, who is expecting her first child in 2020, had a goal disallowed in the first half of the match, adding to her frustrations.

However, it appears that the video, which can be viewed here, has been shared by others to express their own dissatisfaction with the team’s performance thus far.

Caitlyn Murray, a soccer journalist, tweeted the video with the comment, “Same. #USWNT.”

Hedonist, @The Hedonist 6, a Twitter account, also shared the moment with the caption: “Head shaking from Alex Morgan.”

“Watching Alex Morgan’s head shake on the bench tells all that needs to be said about the match,” tweeted Anna Elisabeth, @annafinger23.

“Closeup of Alex Morgan shaking her head on the bench pretty much sums shot the #USWNT’s tenure at #Tokyo2020 so far,” tweeted journalist Doug McIntyre, @ByDougMcIntyre.