Alex Morgan Slams the Organizers of the Tokyo Olympics for Enforcing Strict Rules for Children at the Games

Alex Morgan, a prominent player for the United States, has slammed the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for preventing competitors from bringing their children to the 2018 Olympics in Japan.

As part of a series of measures aimed at reducing the influx of foreign people into Japan as the government works to manage the coronavirus outbreak, the IOC and the organizing committee had originally planned to prohibit Olympians from bringing their children to Tokyo.

The athletes’ families, as well as international fans, will not be permitted to attend the Tokyo Olympics, which will begin on July 23.

The IOC loosened the regulations on Wednesday, stating that athletes who are breastfeeding newborns confront a “special scenario” and that exceptions may be granted if the circumstances warranted it.

“Given that the Tokyo 2020 Games will be held in the midst of a pandemic, we must sadly deny to allow athletes’ family members or other companions to accompany them to the Games,” the IOC stated in a statement.

“However, following careful study of the particular scenario that athletes with nursing children face, we are glad to confirm that nursing youngsters will be permitted to accompany competitors to Japan if necessary.”

Morgan, on the other hand, slammed the IOC statement for generating more issues than it answered and for not specifying which athletes will be permitted to bring children with them.

The Olympic gold medallist for the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) in London 2012 said she was still unsure if she would be able to bring her one-year-old daughter Charlie to Tokyo.

The United States Women’s National Team will depart for Japan next week, two weeks before its first match against Sweden on July 21.

In response to a post from ESPN’s SportsCenter revealing the IOC statement, Morgan remarked on Twitter, “I’m still not sure what “when required” even means.”

“Does the mother or the IOC make that decision?” It is NECESSARY, as Olympic mums will tell you. I haven’t heard anything about whether or not I’ll be able to bring my daughter to Japan with me, and we’re leaving in seven days.”

