Alex Iwobi put up the fault in Everton’s game that Man City would not tolerate.

I was at Everton’s game against Manchester City, and what disappointed me the most was our lack of talent and bad decision-making.

We knew what we’d get, but you had hoped for a little more from our lads.

Manchester City were passing the ball relatively slowly and looking sluggish at 0-0.

We had chances to score, and there were a couple of good chances that both fell to Alex Iwobi.

For one thing, he moved ahead of Kyle Walker, but his lack of confidence was evident in his decision-making, which did not cut across Walker.

It made it simple for his opponent to go around him and get the ball.

When Iwobi was clean out wide and Richarlison was free in the area, his final ball was intercepted by the first man.

Iwobi didn’t appear to be warmed up when he onto the field, and his decision-making once again let him down.

He lost the ball more than any other player, in my opinion. When they lose the ball, there doesn’t appear to be any pain. Individuals appear to accept it, and their teammates appear to accept it as well.

Who’s giving them the rollocking and telling them to do it right?

When Manchester City makes a terrible pass, the manager and the rest of the team raise their arms in the air.

That is the distinction.

You think to yourself, ‘They’re our moments.’ You won’t get many against City, but they could have made the difference when the game was still close.

We had a VAR ruling in our favor when a penalty for City was reversed, but instead of thinking, ‘there you go, a little luck for us, let’s get up for it,’ the players remained flat.

Richarlison was arrested for stealing scraps and being frustrated, but the rest of the team was so far behind that they couldn’t even kick them.

We didn’t expect much from the game, but you can demonstrate some drive by putting everything on the line, which we never did.

It began when Demarai Gray sustained the injury early in the season. “The summary has come to an end.”