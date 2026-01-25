Alex Honnold Conquers Taipei 101 in Historic Free Solo Ascent

In a breathtaking display of skill and bravery, American rock climber Alex Honnold achieved an unparalleled feat by free soloing Taipei 101, the iconic 1,667-foot skyscraper in Taiwan, in a live-streamed event that captivated audiences worldwide. The climb, which was completed in just 1 hour, 31 minutes, and 40 seconds, marked the highest urban free solo ascent ever, pushing the limits of what is possible in the sport.

Honnold, renowned for his audacious free solo climbs, took on the challenge without the aid of ropes or safety harnesses, relying solely on his strength, technique, and resolve. The climb, originally scheduled for Friday, was delayed due to heavy rain, which left the building’s exterior slippery and covered in grime. Despite these additional obstacles, Honnold pressed on, pausing intermittently to wipe his shoes on ledges to maintain traction—an action captured by the live broadcast and emphasized by commentators.

Climbing the Skyscraper’s Challenges

Taipei 101, once the tallest building in the world, presents a unique set of challenges. Its steel and glass exterior, with bamboo-inspired curves and talismanic Ruyi features, provided few natural holds for Honnold to grip. The building’s smooth, shiny surface demanded extraordinary dexterity and strength. As he ascended, Honnold navigated through three distinct architectural phases, each one more daunting than the last, ultimately overcoming both the physical and psychological challenges of the ascent.

Wind also posed a constant threat, intensifying with height. As Honnold neared the top, he was seen dangling from the skyscraper’s edge, letting his feet sway freely in the gusts, which caused onlookers to gasp in suspense. During these moments, his remarkable hand strength and mental fortitude were on full display, and the climber’s legendary composure was tested like never before.

The live broadcast of the event was delayed by ten seconds for viewer safety, ensuring that any distressing scenes could be edited out. Netflix, which streamed the climb as part of its first-ever international live event, received significant attention from viewers, eager to witness Honnold’s risky venture firsthand. “It’s going to be an edge-of-your-seat TV experience,” Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos remarked ahead of the climb.

Upon reaching the pinnacle, Honnold paused for a selfie, an emotional moment for the climber after conquering one of the world’s most challenging urban ascents. He then used a harness and rope to descend safely, where he was greeted by his wife, Sanni McCandless, in a reunion that was both poignant and celebratory.

The achievement was met with global admiration. Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te congratulated Honnold, calling the event “nerve-wracking” and commending the climber for bringing international attention to the country’s architectural marvel and its people. The climb, according to the president, also highlighted the beauty of Taiwan’s landscape, showcasing Taipei 101 as a symbol of both human achievement and national pride.

For Honnold, this climb represented the realization of a long-held dream to scale a skyscraper. Despite the extreme risks involved, Honnold emphasized that he approaches each challenge with the understanding of his own mortality, but that these experiences also bring a deeper sense of purpose. “You’re choosing to do them anyway because it provides richness and meaning to your life,” Honnold told CNN following the climb.

While the climber is best known for his 2017 free solo of El Capitan, the daunting granite monolith in Yosemite, the urban landscape posed new hurdles. The slick surfaces and unpredictable weather of Taipei 101 were an entirely different challenge, but one that Honnold navigated with the same calm precision that earned him fame in the world of extreme climbing.

Honnold remains a family man at heart, with his two young children still unaware of the full extent of their father’s daring exploits. While he trains rigorously, he finds fulfillment not only in his climbs but in the simple joy of spending time with his family. Nonetheless, he remains open to the idea that his children might one day follow in his climbing footsteps, albeit with a more cautious approach to risk.

As the dust settles on this landmark event, Alex Honnold’s successful ascent of Taipei 101 serves as a reminder of the immense human capacity to push boundaries. “I hope that people take from this the reminder that their time is finite and they should use it in the best way, the most meaningful way they can,” he reflected, as his triumphant image atop the world’s tallest urban structure will inspire climbers and adventurers for years to come.