Alex Cochrane, a defender from Brighton, has joined Hearts on a season-long loan.

Alex Cochrane, a defender for Brighton, has signed a loan deal with Hearts in the Scottish Premiership for the 2021-22 season.

After spending the majority of the previous season with Belgian First Division B side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, the 21-year-old just signed a contract extension with the Seagulls.

Full-back Last season, Cochrane only made one first-team appearance for Brighton, coming on as a substitute in a 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Preston in September.

“I’m thrilled to get the deal done for Alex to join us for the season ahead,” Hearts boss Robbie Neilson said on the club’s website.

“I’m excited to work with him because he’s a highly regarded player with a strong pedigree.

“He will bring competition on the left side of the defense, and his arrival gives us the ability to change formation if necessary.”

The transfer of Cochrane’s loan to Scotland is subject to international approval.