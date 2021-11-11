Alex Caruso exposes the Lakers for botching his contract extension, according to NBA news.

Alex Caruso, a long-time fan favorite, has finally spoken out about what happened between him and the Los Angeles Lakers during the offseason.

While many have heard Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka’s version of the tale, Caruso went on former sharpshooter JJ Redick’s podcast to provide his perspective.

“I didn’t hear anything from any team, including the Lakers, in the days running up to the 6:00 p.m. deadline.” The Lakers [Los Angeles Lakers] called and made an offer. “I wasn’t going to accept it because I knew I’d be able to receive significantly more money from another organization,” Caruso revealed.

While speculations circulated that he would sign a mid-level exception for $40 million over four years with a few other teams, Caruso said that the Lakers’ official offer did not even come close to it.

His agent then contacted him and informed him that the Chicago Bulls were willing to sign him, but he expressed reservations after Lonzo Ball signed with them and crossed them off his list of possible destinations.

He took their four-year, $37 million offer to the Lakers and asked if they would consider matching it or possibly going for less after speaking with Bulls general manager Artras Karniovas and head coach Billy Donovan about his role in Chicago.

To cut a long story short, the Lakers first passed on Caruso and turned down every attempt the plater made to secure a spot with the team.

Money being the driving force behind his decision to leave the City of Angels is a reasonable and acceptable decision.

Caruso was undrafted in the 2016 NBA draft and worked his way up through the G-League before being a key part of the Lakers’ journey to the NBA Finals in 2020.

“I need to obtain as much money as possible since this is real life.” He stated, “I needed to financially secure [myself and people around me].”

Caruso’s departure from the Lakers had an immediate impact, as the team’s aging wings were unable to match Caruso’s intensity and quickness, plummeting them to 14th in defensive rating and 28th in points allowed.

Caruso’s minutes have increased to approximately 28 per game with the Bulls, and he’s delivering much-needed defensive stats and transition scoring.

The 27-year-old is expected to be a key contributor off the bench as the Bulls attempt to return to the playoffs. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.