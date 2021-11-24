Aldridge’s Takeover of Griffin Produces Stellar Results in Brooklyn Nets News

The Brooklyn Nets continue to make tweaks in order to figure out how to win.

Their frontline has been a concern for them, but it appears that bringing in LaMarcus Aldridge has helped.

In the Nets’ game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the seven-time All-Star took the place of regular starter Blake Griffin, and Brooklyn won for the third time in a row, 117-112.

Aldridge, who finished the game with 21 points and 11 rebounds, was especially important in the second half.

Griffin, on the other hand, has been having a difficult season in 2021-22.

The 32-year-old forward only played nine minutes and contributed two points and two rebounds.

Head coach Steve Nash was noncommittal on whether the change would be permanent, despite the fact that it appeared to be working for the Nets.

According to the New York Post, he and the Nets coaching staff will analyze it internally.

Furthermore, Nash would not rule out the potential of Griffin overcoming his difficulties and reuniting with the Nets.

However, as long as the Nets keep winning, Aldridge may get the nod over the 2011 NBA Slam Dunk King in the next games.