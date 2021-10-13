ALCS Prediction, Betting Odds, and TV Schedule For The 2021 Playoff Series: Red Sox vs. Astros

In a scenario that looked exceedingly implausible at the start of the MLB season, the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox will meet in the 2021 American League Championship Series. For much of the year, the odds have been stacked against Boston, and that is still the case heading into the ALCS.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Red Sox are +132 underdogs in the next series. The Astros are -156 favorites to win the World Series this year.

After trips to the World Series in 2017 and 2019, Houston is in its seventh straight ALCS. For the first time since winning the 2018 championship, Boston is back in the playoffs.

Both teams took four games to win their respective division series. The Astros were favored to beat the Chicago White Sox as the AL’s No. 2 seed. The Red Sox, on the other hand, were heavy underdogs against the top-seeded Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In order to clinch a position in the ALDS, Boston defeated the New York Yankees in the AL Wild-Card Game.

By almost every metric, Houston is the superior team. In the standings, the Astros finished three games ahead of the Red Sox. During the regular season, Houston went 5-2 versus Boston, outscoring the Red Sox 42-25.

Although Boston’s offense is its strong suit, Houston led the majors in runs scored over 162 games. The Astros ranked fourth in the AL with a 3.76 ERA, while the Red Sox had an average pitching staff.

Boston’s lineup has been on fire in the postseason. Despite being shut out in the series opener against the Rays, the Red Sox are leading all playoff teams with a.328/.372/.547 batting line. Boston leads the league with 11 postseason home runs, seven more than Houston.

In the ALDS, Alex Verdugo, Kike Hernandez, and Rafael Devers each drove in six runs. In 15 at-bats, J.D. Martinez had seven hits.

In October, the Astros’ offense has been rolling, scoring 31 runs in four games. In each of their three ALDS victory, Houston scored at least six runs and outscored Chicago by at least five runs.

Jose Altuve has cemented his reputation as one of baseball’s best postseason hitters. In 67 playoff games, the second baseman has 19 home runs and a.953 OPS after hitting.313/.476/.625 versus Chicago. After placing second to teammate Yuli Gurriel in the ALDS, Michael Brantley hit.368. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.