Alcaraz, Medvedev, Sabalenka, and Gauff Battle Through to Australian Open Third Round

The 2026 Australian Open saw top-seeded players Alcaraz, Medvedev, Sabalenka, and Gauff navigate tense second-round matches on January 21, each delivering standout performances despite early challenges.

Alcaraz Fends Off Hanfmann in a Grueling Opening Set

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz is continuing his pursuit of a career Grand Slam, but it was far from easy against Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann on Rod Laver Arena. Alcaraz, aiming for his seventh major title, fought through a 78-minute opening set, which saw Hanfmann claim an early 3-1 advantage. The Spaniard, however, rallied back in the tiebreak to win the first set 7-6 (4), and then surged to a 6-3, 6-2 finish. Despite a challenging start, Alcaraz found his rhythm and fired 11 aces, including four in a row during the final set. “I’m really happy that I got through a really difficult first set,” Alcaraz reflected afterward, noting that the match tested his mental and physical limits. He will next face Corentin Moutet as he looks to reach the quarterfinals in Melbourne for the first time in his career.

Medvedev Struggles, but Prevails Against Halys

Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev’s road to the third round was filled with ups and downs. The Russian, a three-time Melbourne finalist, lost the first set to Quentin Halys in a nail-biting 11-9 tiebreak but bounced back to win the next three sets 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. Medvedev, who has now extended his unbeaten start to 2026, expressed relief at his ability to fight through the adversity. “It was a very tough match, happy I managed to fight,” he said. Despite his victory, Medvedev admitted he still hadn’t fully adapted to the court, referencing his better performances in Brisbane earlier in the year. He will meet Hungary’s Fábián Marozsán in the next round, with hopes of improving his Melbourne performance.

Sabalenka Dominates, Gauff Eyes American Showdown

On the women’s side, Aryna Sabalenka demonstrated her dominant form as she dispatched Chinese qualifier Bai Zhuoxuan 6-3, 6-1. The top seed and reigning champion has now reached the third round for six consecutive years, maintaining a steady pursuit of a third Australian Open title in four years. “Super happy with my win. There is always a little gap to improve,” Sabalenka said after the match. Her next opponent will be Anastasia Potapova, who ousted Emma Raducanu in a surprising upset.

Coco Gauff, the third seed, followed suit with a clinical 6-2, 6-2 win over Serbia’s Olga Danilovic. The match lasted just 78 minutes, further solidifying Gauff’s reputation as a rising star in the sport. “Near perfect,” was how Gauff described her performance, and she is now set for an intriguing all-American clash with Hailey Baptiste, who triumphed over Storm Hunter in her second-round match.

As the tournament progresses, all eyes will be on the continued efforts of these stars to navigate through the increasingly competitive rounds. Can Alcaraz live up to his career Grand Slam ambitions? Will Medvedev’s perseverance help him finally break his Melbourne curse? And could Sabalenka and Gauff be on a collision course for an exciting semifinal? The action is far from over at the 2026 Australian Open, and the next round promises even more drama and excitement.