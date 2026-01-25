Alcaraz Continues Australian Open Dream with Victory over Paul

World number one Carlos Alcaraz has secured his spot in the quarterfinals of the 2026 Australian Open with a straight-sets victory over 19th seed Tommy Paul. Alcaraz triumphed 7-6(6), 6-4, 7-5 in a thrilling encounter at Rod Laver Arena on January 25, 2026, extending his undefeated record in the tournament to 12-0.

Impressive Performance Propels Alcaraz to Historic Quarterfinal

Alcaraz’s victory marks his third consecutive Australian Open quarterfinal and his 14th Grand Slam quarterfinal before turning 23, setting a new Open era record, surpassing legends Bjorn Borg and Boris Becker. His relentless determination and impressive serving were key to his success, as he eyes his first career Grand Slam title in Melbourne. The Spaniard’s quest to become the youngest player in history to complete the career Grand Slam continues with the win, a feat he could achieve before surpassing Rafael Nadal’s record.

However, it wasn’t all plain sailing for the top seed. Paul, a semifinalist in Melbourne the previous year, came out strong, breaking Alcaraz in the opening game and building an early 4-2 lead. But Alcaraz, as he has done throughout the tournament, responded quickly, raising his level and taking control of the match.

The first set saw a dramatic pause for a medical emergency in the stands, adding an unexpected 14-minute break. Both players showed professionalism, warming up again before continuing. When the tiebreak came, Paul fought off a set point with a stunning backhand, but a double fault handed the set to Alcaraz 8-6.

From there, Alcaraz seized the momentum. In the second set, he broke Paul’s serve early with a searing forehand winner and never relinquished his advantage, continuing to pile on the pressure with unreturnable serves and crisp volleys. Paul, despite battling hard, couldn’t sustain his challenge against the Spaniard’s precision.

Alcaraz’s serving was a standout feature of the match. He landed 70% of his first serves and won 79% of those points. His second serve was just as effective, winning 68% of the points. In total, Alcaraz hit 35 winners and committed only 28 unforced errors, while Paul struck 27 winners but also made 35 unforced mistakes. Alcaraz broke Paul’s serve three times from 10 opportunities and dropped serve only once in the match.

After the final point, Alcaraz celebrated with a dance at the net, adding a touch of flair to his victory. He also shared a warm embrace with Paul, acknowledging his opponent’s role in what was a high-level contest. Alcaraz’s win improved his head-to-head record against Paul to 6-2, with victories on all three Grand Slam surfaces.

Looking ahead, Alcaraz will face the winner of the match between local favorite Alex de Minaur and the powerful Alexander Bublik in the quarterfinals. Both players present unique challenges—De Minaur with his speed and support from the home crowd, Bublik with his big serve and unpredictable style. Alcaraz’s form, however, makes him a formidable opponent for any player left in the draw.

Meanwhile, the women’s draw saw Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff advance to the quarterfinals, with rising stars and established champions making their mark in Melbourne. As the tournament enters its final week, Alcaraz remains the center of attention, chasing history and a potential Grand Slam breakthrough in Australia.