Alcaraz, a Spanish teenager, is in the semi-finals of the ATP Finals in Vienna.

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain kept his composure in the final-set tie-break to overcome Matteo Berrettini of Italy 6-1 6-7 (2/7), 7-6 (7/5) in the ATP event in Vienna on Friday.

He’ll play German second seed Alexander Zverev, who overcame Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to avenge a fourth-round loss to the Canadian at Wimbledon this year.

In the third quarter-final of the day, American qualifier Frances Tiafoe, who had already eliminated top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas on Thursday, won 6-4, 7-6 (8/6) against Argentine eighth seed Diego Schwartzmann.

Jannik Sinner, the seventh seed from Italy, then upset Casper Ruud, the fourth seed from Norway, 7-5, 6-1, to improve his hopes of reaching the ATP Finals in Turin at the end of the season.

For a spot in the final, Sinner will face Tiafoe.

Alcaraz, who is 18 years old, won the first set handily, lost the second set in a tie-break, and then beat the Wimbledon finalist on his third match point in the third-set tie-break.

Alcaraz won the first set in 29 minutes after breaking the Italian’s first two service games of the match.

Although Berrettini saved two break points in the fifth game before taking the tie-break easily, the second set went with serve.

Alcaraz led 4-1 in the final set after breaking Berrettini in the fourth game, but Berrettini broke back to love in the seventh game.

After Alcaraz took a 6-3 lead in the tie break, Berrettini held his serve for the opening two games before the Spaniard won on his own serve to reach his first ATP 500 semi-final.

Alcaraz commented, “This is one of my best performances on tour so far.”

“That makes me very happy, and it was fantastic. I simply attempted to play aggressively at all times. It was critical to be able to accomplish it under difficult times.” He’ll play Zverev, who beat Auger-Aliassime in a contest that featured a break in each set.

With the exception of the seventh game of the second set, when the Canadian broke to 30, the German broke in the third game of the first set and the sixth game of the decider.

“I made it more difficult for myself once again, and that has to stop,” Zverev remarked. “With one simple error, the second set was over.” Alcaraz is the ATP 500 event’s fifth-youngest semi-finalist. Zverev holds the record, having reached the final four at the age of 17 in Hamburg in 2014.

"He's come a long way," says the narrator.