Alberto Moreno’s message for Manchester United was powerful, but he still has a problem with Liverpool.

Alberto Moreno is remembered fondly at Liverpool for his off-the-field antics rather than his on-the-field antics, and he sprang into the limelight when his Villareal side made history by defeating Manchester United in the Europa League final.

However, as he celebrates his 29th birthday today, there are areas of his Reds career for which he has been chastised – for reasons he will never understand.

After Gerard Moreno put Villareal ahead as 120 minutes, the match stayed 1-1 after Edinson Cavani equalized shortly before the hour mark.

But, after 21 perfect penalties, the Manchester United goalie stepped up to take the penalty, only to have Geronimo Rulli stop his spot-kick.

Moreno went live on Instagram, repeating the iconic Liverpool slogan, You’ll Never Walk Alone, before insulting the frustrated Red Devils following De Gea’s penalty miss.

“For all Liverpool fans, vamos (let’s go)!” he exclaimed.

“Manchester United, leave! Man United, you must leave.

“You’ll never be on your own. Liverpool, always (forever).

“Always, in my heart.”

Moreno also shot another video on the field during the trophy celebrations, however it was considerably shorter.

“Vamos, you’ll never walk alone!” he exclaimed.

During Liverpool’s FA Cup triumph over Crystal Palace, his attempted celebration with Daniel Sturridge as the forward performed his famous dance brought a smile to the fans’ faces, while his effort to say “unbelievable Jeff” during a news conference was replayed after the shock win in Gdansk.

Despite winning the Champions League with Liverpool in his final game, there were areas of his Liverpool tenure that he couldn’t get why he was made the scapegoat following the 2016 Europa League setback.

Moreno started at left-back when Andy Robertson arrived at Anfield in 2017, as the Scot got used to Jurgen Klopp’s system.

After the Spaniard’s injury, the former Hull City full-back was given a chance. Moreno, on the other hand, came under criticism before Robertson arrived.

His performance in the Europa League final against his previous team Sevilla was criticized for his blunders, which allowed Unai Emery’s side to come from behind to defeat Liverpool.

Moreno told The Guardian, “I still don’t comprehend the level of criticism.”

“I’ll start with the first. The summary comes to a close.