Alan Shearer is correct about Everton and Rafa Benitez’s’relentless’ transformation.

For huge portions of Everton’s win over Southampton on Saturday, it was evident that this was a totally different team.

Not necessarily in terms of personnel, with only two of the starting 11 signing in the summer, but the system was intriguingly different from what fans were used to seeing.

When the fans returned to their seats at Goodison Park, they were eager to see what a Rafa Benitez team would look like.

How similar to Carlo Ancelotti’s would it be? Would it be equally effective on defense? Would the creative challenges be the same at the top of the pitch?

Of course, it’s difficult to provide a definitive response to these questions after only one match; much more evidence will be needed in the next weeks and months.

Evertonians, on the other hand, knew firsthand what a Benitez team could look like with the Blues, and how different it was from the previous manager’s approach.

Throughout much of last season, the squad was lethargic and inert in their performances at Goodison Park, which was exacerbated by the evident effect of empty stadia.

As a result, there have been a slew of dismal results on home soil, which must not happen again in 2021/22.

Everton needed to show something different right from the start, and Benitez knew that even a few weeks ago.

“It is extremely obvious to see that we have a superb centre-forward,” the manager said last month. He can score goals and is quite good in the air. However, we must offer him with quality crosses and passes.

“So the goal is to improve by adding players. We can improve in these places, and the crosses will appear from the broad areas. The team will be better if we can do that.”

The goal was simple: deliver the ball to Dominic Calvert-Lewin with a lot greater regularity and accuracy than we did for much of last season.

The green shoots of that goal were visible in Saturday’s victory over Southampton, with two new acquisitions immediately proving to be key.

Demarai Gray started this weekend's game in a more central position than he did last weekend.