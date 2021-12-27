Alan Shearer chooses a Liverpool player with whom he would have liked to have played.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been praised by Alan Shearer, who claims Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are in ‘dreamland’ playing with the 23-year-old.

This season, Liverpool’s right-back has been in sensational form, registering 11 assists in 19 games across all competitions.

Only Salah has more assists in the Premier League this season, with Alexander-Arnold registering his eighth in the competition during the 2-2 draw against Tottenham.

The England international has also scored twice this season, with his most recent strike in a 3-1 win against Newcastle being a magnificent 25-yard effort that epitomised the confidence that is flowing through his game at the moment.

Shearer has been so impressed with his performances for the Reds that when asked who he’d most like to play alongside in the Premier League right now, he selected Liverpool defender Steven Gerrard.

“I’d suggest Trent Alexander-Arnold since Kevin De Bruyne hasn’t played as much this season,” he told the Athletic.

“His deliveries from the wing, set pieces, the positions he gets into, the quality of his crossing, and his passing are all outstanding.”

“For Salah, Mane, and Diogo Jota, being a part of that Liverpool team must be a dream come true.”

Alexander-Arnold has made 198 appearances for the Reds since making his debut in the first squad in 2016, scoring 12 goals and assisting on 54 others.