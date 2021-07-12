Alan Shearer blasts insults of England players after their defeat in the Euro 2020 final, calling it “sad and absurd.”

Following England’s Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy on Sunday night, Alan Shearer described the abuse directed at the players as “sad and absurd,” and asked, “What is wrong with some people?”

Luke Shaw scored after just two minutes for Gareth Southgate’s side in the Wembley showpiece, but Leonardo Bonucci leveled in the second half. After extra time, the two teams were unable to be separated, but Italy won 3-2 on penalties.

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma denied Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, while Marcus Rashford hit the post.

England denounced online racial abuse directed at players early Monday morning, while the Met Police said they were investigating.

Shearer, a former captain of the Three Lions, questioned those who sent the hateful tweets and urged on social media companies to “expose” the culprits.

“There are so many pros for social media, but there are also so many negatives,” Shearer remarked on BBC Breakfast from Newcastle on Monday morning.

“The positives are that it allows a lot of these players in the squad to show their personality both on and off the pitch, and we’ve seen some of the fantastic work Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford have done, but on the negative side, what are people thinking about when these guys have been brave enough to take a penalty?

“What are people thinking when they trash these players online? What is it about some folks that makes them so strange?

“It’s just so sad and stupid, and I hope these people are exposed by the social media corporations. “Absolutely revolting.”

The players’ racist abuse was also criticized by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who tweeted: “This England squad deserves to be hailed as heroes, not racially attacked on social media.” Those who perpetrated this heinous crime should be ashamed of themselves.”

“We are aware of a number of unpleasant and racist social media remarks being made towards footballers following the #Euro2020 final,” the Metropolitan Police said on Twitter.

“This is completely inappropriate, and it will not be tolerated or investigated.”