Alan Power has swapped the blue and white of Kilmarnock for St Mirren's black and white stripes

Alan Power’s arrival, according to Jim Goodwin, will give grit to St Mirren’s midfield.

Jim Goodwin is hoping that the addition of Alan Power to his St Mirren line-up will provide a steel rod through the heart of the team next season.

The Buddies boss paid an unknown price to sign his fellow Irishman from Kilmarnock on a one-year agreement.

Goodwin, who used to enjoy a good tackle, is looking forward to seeing Power bring a combative streak to the Saints in the months ahead.

Goodwin told the Paisley club’s official website, “Alan is a very accomplished center midfielder with a wealth of Premiership experience.”

“He’ll add some real steel to the middle of the park, which we’ve been lacking since I returned to the club.

“I believe we’ve been missing a little bit of grit and someone who would go out and make tackles, which Alan will provide in spades.

“I’m quite satisfied with the job we’ve done, and I believe it demonstrates how hard we’ve worked since January to complete the project as quickly as possible.”

After joining the Ayrshire side in 2017 after a six-season run at Lincoln, Power spent four years at Rugby Park.

He also spent time in the south with Nottingham Forest, Hartlepool United, and Rushden & Diamonds, where he made his senior debut in September 2007.

Following the arrivals of former Killie teammate Greg Kiltie, ex-Motherwell defender Charles Dunne, and St Johnstone full-back Scott Tanser, he becomes the fourth new face to check into the SMISA Stadium.

Power, who joins Goodwin’s side as the sixth Irishman, said: “I’m pleased to get it done and dusted.”

“I was pretty excited about it as soon as I heard there was interest. St Mirren had been improving in recent years, and I knew quite a few of the players.

“I spoke with Greg quite a bit, which made knowing a handful of the boys a lot simpler.

“The gaffer believed in me, and hopefully I’ll be able to deliver what he needs. (This is a brief piece.)

