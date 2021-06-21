Alan Power’s arrival, according to Jim Goodwin, will give grit to St Mirren’s midfield.

Jim Goodwin is hoping that the addition of Alan Power to his St Mirren line-up will provide a steel rod through the heart of the team next season.

The Buddies boss paid an unknown price to sign his fellow Irishman from Kilmarnock on a one-year agreement.

Goodwin, who used to enjoy a good tackle, is looking forward to seeing Power bring a combative streak to the Saints in the months ahead.

Goodwin told the Paisley club’s official website, “Alan is a very accomplished center midfielder with a wealth of Premiership experience.”

“He’ll add some real steel to the middle of the park, which we’ve been lacking since I returned to the club.

“I believe we’ve been missing a little bit of grit and someone who would go out and make tackles, which Alan will provide in spades.

“I’m quite satisfied with the job we’ve done, and I believe it demonstrates how hard we’ve worked since January to complete the project as quickly as possible.”

After joining the Ayrshire side in 2017 after a six-season run at Lincoln, Power spent four years at Rugby Park.

He also spent time in the south with Nottingham Forest, Hartlepool United, and Rushden & Diamonds, where he made his senior debut in September 2007.

Following the arrivals of former Killie teammate Greg Kiltie, ex-Motherwell defender Charles Dunne, and St Johnstone full-back Scott Tanser, he becomes the fourth new face to check into the SMISA Stadium.

Power, who joins Goodwin’s side as the sixth Irishman, said: “I’m pleased to get it done and dusted.”

“I was pretty excited about it as soon as I heard there was interest. St Mirren had been improving in recent years, and I knew quite a few of the players.

“I spoke with Greg quite a bit, which made knowing a handful of the boys a lot simpler.

“The gaffer believed in me, and hopefully I’ll be able to deliver what he needs. (This is a brief piece.)