Alabama Wins the SEC, but it’s More Than Likely Captured Another First in Its Long and illustrious History.

It’s as if Forrest Gump was talking about Alabama football in Atlanta on Saturday night.

“We went to the SEC championship for the second year in a row. We were victorious once more. We’ll be in the College Football Playoff once more. We’ll be the top seed once more.” And it appears like the Crimson Tide will once again have a Heisman Trophy winner.

One year after the school’s first wide receiver won college football’s most coveted individual award, the school’s first quarterback appears to be on the verge of winning it as well.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has essentially done everything required to win the award. He had Heisman moments for the second week in a row. He guided a 97-yard drive to tie the Iron Bowl eight days ago and finally defeated Auburn in four overtimes.

Young became shifty with his legs in Atlanta on Saturday, launching beautiful touchdown strikes and extending another drive with an impromptu triple option on the fly. He even mishandled the ball into the clutches of Georgia’s defensive line, only to recover it.

The Crimson Tide of Alabama prevailed 41-24 to clinch a position in the College Football Playoff, which will be revealed at noon ET on Sunday.

The ballots for the Heisman Trophy have been mailed out, and Young was the small favorite heading into championship weekend. With Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud watching from home as Michigan won the Big Ten championship on Saturday night, Young appears to be a lock for the Heisman Trophy.

What did Young do against Georgia on Saturday, when the Bulldogs possessed the greatest defense in NCAA football?

Young threw for 421 yards and three touchdowns on 26-of-44 passing with no interceptions. He also ran three times for 40 yards and a 15-yard touchdown, despite the fact that he wasn’t supposed to be running.

Early in the second quarter, Georgia built a 10-0 lead, but Bama answered with a three-play drive capped by a 67-yard pass from Young to wide receiver Jameson Williams.

Alabama led 17-10 in the first quarter until Georgia levelled the game in the second. Before salting the game away, the Crimson Tide led 24-17 at halftime and 31-17 in the third quarter.

Young played brilliantly in the second half despite missing standout receiver John Metchie III for the entire half, only one week after dealing with Williams’ absence. This is a condensed version of the information.