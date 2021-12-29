Alabama vs. Cincinnati Prediction: Crimson Tide Covers The Spread, Wins Playoff Game in 2021

The game between No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Cincinnati in the 2021 College Football Playoff isn’t expected to be very close. Most bookies have Alabama as a 13.5-point favorite, implying that predicting who will win the Cotton Bowl and proceed to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game isn’t difficult.

Alabama is given better than -500 odds to defeat Cincinnati in the CFP semifinals for a reason. Given Nick Saban’s team’s performance in both 2021 and current playoff appearances, the Crimson Tide could easily cover the spread.

In college football, Alabama has the top head coach and player. After throwing for 4,322 yards, 43 touchdowns, and four interceptions, quarterback Bryce Young earned the Heisman Trophy. During the Crimson Tide’s eight-year history, Saban has taken the team to the CFP seven times, earning three national championships.

Alabama has advanced to the CFP semifinals in five of the last six years. All of those victories were by double digits and by a wide margin.

The Crimson Tide have won their last five semifinals by an average of 32-12. Alabama’s 45-34 triumph over Oklahoma in the 2018 Orange Bowl was the only occasion they won by less than 17 points or allowed more than 14 points. For more than half of the game, Alabama led by three touchdowns, and the Sooners drew the game closer with a late touchdown run by Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray.

Desmond Ridder, the quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals, has had a strong season, but he’s no Murray.

During their unbeaten season, the Bearcats enjoy outstanding wins over Notre Dame and Houston. Neither of those teams can compete with Alabama. Cincinnati is the first team from a conference outside of the Power Five to reach the College Football Playoff.

Cincinnati boasts a 13-0 record thanks to one of the greatest defenses in the country. In the SEC Championship Game, though, Georgia’s top-ranked defense was no match for Alabama. Young threw for 421 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-24 win over the Bulldogs, who had not allowed more than 17 points in a game this season.

Alabama has won eight of their 12 games by a margin of at least 17 points.

Alabama will defeat Cincinnati by a score of 34-14.