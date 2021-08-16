Alabama takes the top spot in this website’s 2021 College Football Preseason Top 20.

The 2021 college football season is just around the corner, which means it’s time for the annual preseason rankings. The Big Ten and Pac-12, which said they will not play until further notice due to COVID-19, were not included in this website’s preseason rankings and projections in 2020. This year, the rankings are open to all teams.

These are just our initial rankings based on how excellent we think these clubs are at the start of the season. Every Sunday, exactly like in 2020, the weekly standings will be revealed. On Sunday, Sept. 5, the next set of rankings will be released.

On Aug. 28, there will be a few games, and the season will begin in earnest the following week, with games beginning on Wednesday, September 1 and ending on Monday, September 6.

This website’s College Football Preseason Rankings for 2021 are listed below.

Alabama is number one.

Since 2011-12, the Crimson Tide hasn’t won back-to-back titles. Alabama returns eight starters on defense, including quarterback Bryce Young, running back Brian Robinson, and two receivers in John Metchie and Slade Bolden.

Oklahoma is ranked second. It’s difficult for media outlets to retain the Sooners in such high regard, but with Spencer Rattler, they may have the finest returning quarterback in college football. They also have the best defense in coach Lincoln Riley’s short career. When you add in the desire to make a statement to the SEC, this could be OU’s year.

Clemson is ranked third. The Clemson Tigers haven’t won a national championship since the 2018 season, and quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne were both drafted into the NFL. However, D.J. Uiagalelei appears to be a capable substitute at quarterback, and Clemson’s defense will be as strong as ever.

Georgia is ranked fourth. The Bulldogs face a major roadblock in their quest for the national title, and that roadblock is SEC foe Alabama. J.T. Daniels could be the leader the Bulldogs need to beat Alabama. On Sept. 4, when Georgia plays No. 3 Clemson, he will be put to the test.

Ohio State is ranked #5 nationally. When it comes to reloading, Ohio State does it better than anyone. Following the Buckeyes’ national runner-up finish, coach Ryan Day has brought in some incredible talent to Columbus. This is a condensed version of the information.