Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame, and Ohio State Could Join Georgia In The 2021 College Football Playoff Scenarios

Going into conference championship weekend, the final 2021-2022 College Football Playoff scenario is still up in the air. Depending on how Saturday’s games go, six teams appear to have a chance to earn one of the four postseason slots.

For the fifth week in a row, Georgia (12-0) has topped the CFP rankings, and the Bulldogs are considered a virtual lock to make the playoffs. In their respective conference championship games, No. 2 Michigan (11-1), No. 3 Alabama (11-1), No. 4 Cincinnati (12-0), and No. 5 Oklahoma State (11-1) all have work to do. No. 6 Notre Dame (11-1) can only sit back and wait for things to fall into place.

The SEC Championship Game between Georgia and Alabama on Saturday will be the center of attention. With a win or a loss, the Bulldogs are anticipated to make the CFP as the only undefeated team from a Power Five conference. By winning the SEC, the Crimson Tide would unquestionably punch their ticket to the College Football Playoff.

Georgia’s playoff chances would be jeopardized only if it suffered a lopsided defeat.

A loss by Alabama would almost certainly allow another team to take its place in the top four. Since the CFP’s introduction in 2014, there has never been a two-loss team.

Michigan, like Alabama, is in if it wins. In the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday night, the Wolverines will face No. 13 Iowa (10-2). Michigan advanced to the NCAA tournament after upsetting No. 7 Ohio State (10-2).

There is a chance that Michigan might make the playoffs even if they lose. Alabama, Cincinnati, and Oklahoma State would all have to fall up short on Saturday for the Wolverines to win.

Even though Cincinnati is now in the top four, the Bearcats do not have complete control over their destiny. In the AAC Championship Game, Cincinnati will meet No. 21 Houston (11-1). The Bearcats are attempting to become the first Group of Five team to reach the College Football Playoff.

In the Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday, No. 9 Baylor (10-2) takes on Oklahoma State. A loss would effectively eliminate Oklahoma State from contention.

With a loss by either Michigan, Alabama, or Cincinnati, the Cowboys will almost certainly be in the CFP.

The road to the CFP for Notre Dame isn't as obvious.