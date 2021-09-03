Alabama hosts COVID vaccination clinics at college football games and offers a gift card for the vaccine.

As Alabama aims to contain the spread of COVID-19 this fall, college football fans who are vaccinated during gamedays will be eligible for $75 gift cards to campus bookstores as part of a new campaign.

The Alabama Department of Public Health introduced KICK COVID on Thursday, a campaign that includes vaccination and testing booths at some games, player appearances in advertisements, and gift card giveaways in an effort to vaccinate the general public.

Gene Hallman, president and co-owner of the Bruno Event Team, a sports event management business partnering on the initiative, said, “We all know about our passion of football here in the state of Alabama.”

On September 25, the program will be available for games between the University of Alabama and Auburn University, as well as at select games throughout September and October.

“We see college football as the major part of this effort, with the players themselves urging their fans and fellow students to get the vaccine in their own true, sincere voices.”

State Health Officer Scott Harris expressed optimism that it will increase immunization rates in a state where college football games are a prominent weekend event. Alabama has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, ranking last among states in terms of the percentage of people who have been fully vaccinated and last among states in terms of the percentage of persons who have been partially vaccinated.

“I believe this is something that would probably not work in every state in the country, but it would work in the South, particularly in Alabama, where college football is such a big part of everyone’s lives…

I believe we have a great chance to make this a really successful program.”

The $75 gift card to campus bookshops, according to Hallman, is a way of saying “thank you” to the newly vaccinated. Although local localities and colleges have already offered similar freebies, this is the state’s first monetary award for immunizations.

People can obtain a $75 gift card to the campus bookstore by getting vaccinated at a KICK COVID vaccination station on their team's gameday of choice, or by getting the first dose two weeks before the game and uploading their immunization card to.