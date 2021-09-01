Alabama Football will witness a once-in-a-lifetime event that hasn’t happened since 1983.

Alabama Crimson Tide supporters are about to witness something they haven’t seen since legendary coach Paul “Bear” Bryant retired, thanks to mediocre play by a former renowned Auburn quarterback in the NFL.

And that’s two former Crimson Tide quarterbacks going off in a pro football game. In the next 12 days, three former Alabama quarterbacks will make their NFL season-opening debuts.

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones, both former Alabama quarterbacks, are set to face off in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season, barring injury or COVID regulations.

The New England Patriots released quarterback Cam Newton on Tuesday as part of a roster reduction to 53 players, and rookie Mac Jones will start against the Miami Dolphins, who are led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Newton won the Heisman Trophy in 2010 after leading Auburn to an undefeated national championship season, wedged between Alabama championships in 2009 and 2011.

Jones was a Heisman nominee last year after leading Alabama to a national championship in a COVID-shortened season. During his time at Alabama, he served as a backup quarterback to Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa came off the bench in the second half of the national championship game as a freshman to help Alabama beat Georgia in overtime.

Since 1983, when the New York Jets (Richard Todd) defeated the New Orleans Saints (Kenny Stabler) 31-28 at the Louisiana Superdome on Monday Night Football, no two former Alabama quarterbacks have faced in an NFL game.

Bear Bryant, the legendary Alabama coach, retired after the 1982 season and died in 1983, just 10 months before Todd and Stabler met.

Another former Crimson Tide quarterback, Jalen Hurts, is expected to start on the NFL’s opening weekend, bringing the total number of former Crimson Tide quarterbacks to three. Before Tagovailoa stepped in, Hurts, who has been named the starting for the Philadelphia Eagles, was the starter in the 2017 national championship game.

Hurts finished his collegiate career at the University of Oklahoma before being picked by the Eagles as a backup quarterback to Carson Wentz. Last offseason, the Eagles traded Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts, clearing the way for Hurts to join them in Philadelphia.

