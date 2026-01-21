Al Nassr Hold Off Damac’s Late Push for Crucial 2-1 Victory

Al Nassr maintained their title chase in the Saudi Pro League with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Damac FC on January 21, 2026, keeping them in touch with the league leaders. Despite a late surge from Damac, who threatened a comeback after halving the deficit, the victory allowed Al Nassr to stay level with Al Ahli and within striking distance of Al Hilal at the top of the table.

Early Goals and Ronaldo’s Finish Seal the Win

The match kicked off in Abha under intense pressure for both teams. Al Nassr, currently third in the league, knew that dropping points could jeopardize their title hopes, while Damac, near the relegation zone, needed a win to distance themselves from the drop. Al Nassr wasted no time asserting their dominance, with Abdulrahman Ghareeb scoring in the fifth minute following a well-timed assist from Kingsley Coman. The early strike sent the visitors into a commanding lead, much to the relief of coach Jorge Jesus.

Joao Felix also came close in the first half, rattling the crossbar, while Ronaldo looked dangerous. Damac, though, struggled to make a significant impact and had a handball claim against Jamal Harkass dismissed after a VAR review. Despite controlling possession, Al Nassr went into the break with a slim 1-0 advantage, knowing a second goal would be crucial to secure the win.

The second half saw an immediate response from Al Nassr, as Joao Felix delivered a low cross to Ronaldo, who finished neatly at the near post for his 16th league goal of the season. The Portuguese forward’s goal also marked his 960th career strike, solidifying his status as a key player in Al Nassr’s attacking setup.

Damac’s Fightback Falls Short

However, Damac showed resilience as the match progressed. In the 68th minute, they pulled a goal back through a header from Jamal Harkass off a corner, giving their fans a glimmer of hope. The goal was Damac’s sixth at home this season, and it reignited their pursuit of an equalizer. Despite having a few chances, including a disallowed Ronaldo goal for offside, Damac failed to break down Al Nassr’s defense. In the closing moments, goalkeeper Bento Krepski made a couple of crucial saves to ensure Al Nassr held on for all three points.

With the final whistle, Al Nassr’s 2-1 victory took them to 37 points, tied with Al Ahli but still six points behind leaders Al Hilal, who have a game in hand. Meanwhile, Damac’s defeat left them perilously close to the relegation zone, as they remain stuck on 11 points after 15 matches.

The win was vital for Al Nassr, not just in terms of points, but for momentum as they continue their push for the title. For Damac, it was another missed opportunity as they struggle to avoid relegation with just a few matches left to turn their season around.