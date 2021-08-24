Al Kim is a paramedic working in the ruins of the Twin Towers.

When the World Trade Center’s South Tower collapsed on 9/11, Al Kim narrowly avoided death. The tragedy left him shaken, but it taught him that life is short and that difficulties must be viewed in context.

After Islamist fanatics slammed two hijacked jetliners into the Twin Towers on September 11, 2001, the paramedic hurried to the financial hub in Lower Manhattan just after 9:00 a.m.

Kim was in responsible of transporting the injured to the Marriott Hotel, which was positioned between the two towers.

However, when he was getting ready to tend to them at 9:59 a.m., he heard a loud noise that sounded like a racing train. He instinctively threw himself beneath a parked van beneath a footbridge.

Kim, a 37-year-old paramedic for Metrocare Ambulance Service in Brooklyn, recalled thinking, “I can’t believe this is how I’m going to die.”

The South Tower had just come crashing down.

“I couldn’t take a breath. The air was suffocating. “I remember covering my mouth with my shirt,” Kim says 20 years later on his first visit to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, which is just a few steps away from where he nearly died.

His nostrils, upper respiratory tract, and left eyebrow were all scorched by the heat. His eyes were also damaged, and a heavy film of ash covered his entire body.

He quickly recognized colleagues’ voices and made his way over to them. They moved on in utter darkness, surrounded by wreckage, fire, and flames.

Kim explains, “We clutched hands like schoolchildren.” “As we approached the light, we began to hear a barrage of alarms.”

Later, he discovered the noise was the sound of distress alarms carried by firefighters, which sound when the bearer is still for an extended period of time.

The screams of an injured firefighter were heard by Kim and his comrades. They dashed over to him. His face was ash-covered, and his corpse was half-buried in rubble.

Kevin Shea was his name, and he had three broken bones in his neck. Minutes before the North Tower fell, Kim assisted in carrying Shea to safety on a stretcher. Shea was the only one of his 12-man squad to survive.

Kim’s memories are fuzzy and fractured beyond this.

He recalled thinking, “This is the end of our small universe.”

“It was nothing but a rubble field as far as I could see. To me, the entire city, and even beyond, looked like this.”

Kim stayed at Ground Zero until the evening, then returned the following day and for several more days.

“There was a lot to do,” says the narrator. Brief News from Washington Newsday.