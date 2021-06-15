Al Aasy will not compete in the Hardwicke Stakes.

William Haggas has opted not to race Al Aasy, the runner-up in the Coronation Cup, in the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Al Aasy was bumped up in class at Epsom this month after two facile Group Three triumphs at Newbury this season and looked to be on his way to a first Group One success, only to be worn down at home by Pyledriver.

He was a late entry in Saturday’s Group Two, but Haggas has chosen to hold off on running him back. Pablo Escobarr and the prolific winner Ilaraab, who will love the anticipated rain if it arrives at the end of the week, are still likely to run for the Newmarket handler.

“I only put Al Aasy in late because I thought if it was soft ground, he should be there,” Haggas explained. “But the Epsom to Ascot is a tough one, and he doesn’t need to complete it.”

“If the word ‘soft’ appears in the going description, Pablo will absolutely run and will run in a visor, and Ilaraab will run.”

Despite Roberto Escobarr’s impressive victory at York on Saturday – which earned him a ticket to the Ebor back on the Knavesmire – Haggas believes that offering such an inducement in a Listed race could be counter-productive.

He answered, “I don’t know about the Ebor.”

“He got up to 107, and he’s heading back to York in July for a Group Three race.

“He’ll run in that, and we’ll take it from there,” says the narrator.

“I’m not convinced that the ‘win and you’re in’ races are effective. If you want to win a Listed race, you’ll need to be rated in the high 100s.

“I wonder whether they should do a bonus instead of ‘win and you’re in’ – because if they provided, say, a £100,000 bonus, you’d get a strong field for the Listed race – but it was a weak turnout as it was. He was the only one who could win in my opinion, as the others were either out of shape or. (This is a brief piece.)