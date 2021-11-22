Ajax Manager ‘100% Interested’ In Taking Over At Manchester United, According To Rumors.

After Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fired this weekend, Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has once again been linked with the Manchester United job, but it may be some time before he does.

“Ajax manager Erik ten Hag said he would be ‘100 percent interested’ in taking over at Manchester United in the summer. Ajax are unlikely to agree to let him leave in the middle of the season. “Ten Hag’s contract expires in 2023,” Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth tweeted.

Ten Hag was one of the leading candidates to succeed Solskjaer at Manchester United a few weeks ago, but sources indicate he was unwilling to leave Ajax in the middle of the season.

After a humiliating 4-1 loss to Watford, in which club captain Harry Maguire was sent off for a reckless tackle in the 69th minute, Manchester United’s senior management opted to end Solskjaer’s reign at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag has a link to the Red Devils because to the presence of midfielder Donny van de Beek, who scored the lone goal for the talented but average Red Devils against Watford.

Manchester United supporters expect the search for Solskjaer’s replacement to last the rest of the season, as the club has selected club veteran Michael Carrick as temporary manager, with former Red Devils star and current technical director Darren Fletcher aiding him.

The Red Devils are in trouble right now as they prepare for their UEFA Champions League group stage encounter with Valencia on Tuesday, November 23.

A win over Valencia virtually guarantees the Red Devils a place in the next round, while a draw would necessitate a win over Young Boys on December 8.

Following the Valencia encounter, Carrick will have to lead his team to a positive result against Chelsea in an English Premier League match on Sunday, November 29.

Ten Hag remains the favorite to succeed Solskjaer, while other contenders such as Brendan Rodgers of Leicester City and Mauricio Pochettino of Paris Saint-Germain are unlikely to quit their respective teams in the middle of the season.

Manchester United will have to scrape by for the next six months, hoping that one of the aforementioned individuals, or someone else, will step in and agree to assume leadership of the ship moving forward.