Ajax Could Sign Struggling Tottenham Winger In January, According To Rumors.

Steven Bergwijn has struggled at Tottenham and could benefit from a loan to another team as soon as the January transfer market opens.

Ajax is one of the teams said to be interested in the Dutch winger.

According to The Times, Ajax is checking on the 24-year-position old’s to determine if he is still a part of Tottenham’s future plans.

Bergwijn was signed for £27 million ($33.2 million) by former manager Jose Mourinho in January 2020, but the Dutch winger has struggled to fit in with current manager Antonio Conte.

Bergwijn has only started three games for Tottenham in all competitions so far. He appeared in the 3-0 win over Norwich, but just for 10 minutes.

Regardless, it’s plausible that Bergwijn is still getting used to the Conte system.

With a new manager in charge, analysts believe Bergwijn may have a difficult time proving to Conte that he merits a role on the team.

If Bergwijn’s attempts fail to convince the Italian coach, Ajax may be able to give him a fresh start and potentially give his drooping football career a new lease on life.

Even if it is on loan, a move to Johan Cruyff Arena might provide the Dutch winger with the opportunity to win many trophies.