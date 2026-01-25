AJ Dybantsa Shines in Rivalry Win, Sets BYU Freshman Scoring Record

In an electrifying display at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, AJ Dybantsa delivered a record-breaking performance, scoring 43 points to lead No. 13 BYU to a 91-78 victory over Utah on Saturday night. The freshman sensation not only propelled his team to a dominant win in one of the most anticipated rivalry games of the season, but also etched his name into BYU basketball history by surpassing Danny Ainge’s longstanding freshman scoring record that had stood for nearly five decades.

Relentless Attack and Dybantsa’s Historic Night

From the tip-off, the Utes showcased their three-point prowess, shooting an impressive 62% from beyond the arc and knocking down 13 of their 21 attempts. Despite this hot shooting from Utah, which kept the game close for much of the night, BYU’s relentless attack in the paint and Dybantsa’s all-around brilliance proved to be too much. The Cougars dominated the interior, outscoring Utah 48-18 in the paint and holding a 40-24 advantage on the boards.

BYU head coach Kevin Young marveled at his young star’s performance: “In my mind I was thinking ‘man, this is a special player.’ I’ve said it a lot, I think he is the clear cut number one pick in the NBA draft coming up. It was on full display tonight.” Dybantsa’s remarkable stat line included 15-of-24 shooting from the field, 4-of-5 from three-point range, and 9-of-10 from the free-throw line, along with six rebounds and three assists.

The Cougars’ offense was powered by Dybantsa’s scoring, but also by solid contributions from his teammates. Point guard Robert Wright III added 21 points, extending his streak of consecutive games with a made three-pointer to 17. Wright’s steady play also included three assists and five rebounds. Richie Saunders contributed 12 points, providing crucial baskets inside throughout the night.

While Utah’s offensive firepower kept the game competitive early, BYU’s defense and offensive execution wore down the Utes as the game progressed. After a close first half, the Cougars came out strong in the second, tightening up defensively and extending their lead. Dybantsa’s dominance continued in the second half, as he hit three straight three-pointers and sealed his place in BYU history with a one-handed dunk that brought the home crowd to its feet.

The win, which marked BYU’s 17th victory of the season, was not only a significant rivalry triumph but also a showcase of the Cougars’ balanced play and physicality. Despite Utah’s sharp shooting from deep, they struggled to generate offense inside, and BYU’s superior interior defense made a difference in the final stretch.

Looking ahead, BYU now faces a monumental challenge. On January 26, the Cougars will host undefeated No. 1 Arizona at the Marriott Center in a high-stakes Big 12 matchup. Arizona, which has steamrolled through its first seven conference games with an average margin of victory of 19 points, will present a formidable test for BYU as the Cougars look to solidify their NCAA Tournament resume. With Dybantsa playing at an elite level, the stakes couldn’t be higher for BYU in this critical showdown.

As the buzzer sounded in Provo, the Cougars celebrated not just a rivalry win but a historic performance by their freshman phenom, setting the stage for what could be a thrilling second half of the season.