AJ Dybantsa Sets BYU Freshman Record with 43-Point Outburst

In a historic performance on January 24, 2026, BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa led the Cougars to a 91-78 victory over archrival Utah, shattering the school’s freshman scoring record with 43 points. The Marriott Center crowd erupted as Dybantsa showcased his elite skill set, connecting on 15-of-24 shots and sinking 4-of-5 from three-point range. The performance not only secured the win but also etched Dybantsa’s name in BYU basketball lore, surpassing the 36-point record set by Danny Ainge in 1977.

Record-Breaking Night and Rivalry Drama

With NBA scouts in attendance and the eyes of college basketball firmly fixed on Provo, Dybantsa proved he is a force to be reckoned with. His dominant display included a crucial 3-pointer with 3:12 remaining that pushed BYU’s lead to 19, and a powerful one-handed dunk in the closing minutes that brought the crowd to its feet. The freshman’s relentless scoring not only propelled his team past Utah but left opposing coach Alex Jensen calling him a “generational talent.”

Two weeks earlier, Dybantsa had already delivered a standout performance in Salt Lake City, scoring 20 points in a narrow win over Utah. His combined 63 points in both games against the Utes marked an average of 31.5 points per contest, cementing his status as one of the most exciting freshmen in college basketball.

While Dybantsa’s scoring was the story of the night, BYU’s offense was a collective effort. Point guard Rob Wright III added 21 points and provided consistent pressure on Utah’s defense, while Richie Saunders chipped in with 12. The trio of Dybantsa, Wright, and Saunders accounted for 76 of BYU’s 91 points.

Utah’s Strong Effort Falls Short

Utah, known for its sharp shooting, responded with impressive long-range shooting. The Utes finished the game with an exceptional 62% (13-of-21) from beyond the arc, including a scorching 4-of-5 performance from Keanu Dawes, who led Utah with 23 points. Guard Terrence Brown added 22 points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Dybantsa’s explosive performance.

BYU’s dominance extended beyond the field, as the Cougars were efficient from the free-throw line, converting 19-of-23 attempts. Dybantsa made 9-of-10 free throws, while Wright went 7-of-8, further solidifying the Cougars’ advantage as Utah struggled to mount a comeback.

The significance of Dybantsa’s 43 points reaches beyond the game itself. His performance was part of an unprecedented day in NCAA basketball history, as three freshmen across the country—Houston’s Kingston Flemings and Illinois’ Keaton Wagler—each scored over 40 points on the same day. Dybantsa’s achievement ties him for the fourth-highest scoring output by a freshman in Big 12 Conference history, joining the ranks of Trae Young and Michael Beasley.

As NBA scouts take notice of this year’s talented freshman class, Dybantsa, along with Duke’s Cameron Boozer, is emerging as a potential top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. With BYU’s victory, the Cougars now sit at 17-2 overall and 5-1 in Big 12 play, setting up a highly anticipated matchup against No. 1-ranked Arizona (20-0, 7-0) on Monday, January 29. BYU will need all of Dybantsa’s brilliance—and more—to challenge Arizona’s elite scoring attack.

As for Dybantsa, his remarkable performance has already solidified his place in BYU history, but with the NBA Draft looming, Cougar fans may only have a limited time left to enjoy his extraordinary talent on the college court.