Airdrie’s Never-Say-Die Spirit Shines in Scottish Cup Clash with Arbroath

Airdrie’s resilience and determination are paying off as they head into the fourth round of the Scottish Cup against Arbroath, bolstered by a string of strong performances under new manager Aaron Taylor-Sinclair.

Midfielder Jamie Barjonas spoke of the team’s unwavering commitment, highlighting the Diamonds’ fighting spirit that has been evident in recent games. Notably, Airdrie secured a hard-fought point against Ayr United after coming from behind, breaking an eight-year winless streak against the Honest Men. This followed an equally dramatic equalizer against Arbroath just days earlier in a league fixture.

Positive Momentum Amidst Challenging Fixtures

As they prepare for the cup match, Airdrie are in good spirits, having gained a crucial point to extend their lead over the Championship relegation zone. The team sits four points clear of bottom-ranked Ross County and two ahead of Queen’s Park, although they have played more games than their rivals.

Barjonas reflected on the club’s recent run, citing the team’s strong mentality in the face of adversity. “If you look at the last four or five away performances, there’s a never-say-die attitude,” he said. “We go till the end. Even in the game against Arbroath, we fought back for a last-minute equaliser and created chances to win.” He added that despite trailing, the team’s morale remained high, especially after a well-taken goal by Cole McKinnon brought them back into the game just before halftime.

Looking ahead, Barjonas is confident that Airdrie’s attacking power will continue to drive them forward. “There’s goals in our team and we are always confident we’re going to score,” he stated, with the team eyeing the Scottish Cup clash as another chance to build on their positive momentum.

With 14 league matches remaining, Airdrie are focused on climbing the table and ensuring their safety, keeping their heads high and staying optimistic for the challenges ahead.