Airdrie Edge Arbroath in Scottish Cup Thriller with Penalty Shootout Drama

Airdrie’s dramatic penalty shootout win over Arbroath in the Scottish Cup has secured their place in the fifth round after a thrilling encounter that ended 3-3 following extra time. The match, which had everything from early goals to tense moments, saw Hearts’ on-loan goalkeeper Harry Stone emerge as the hero, saving two penalties to help his side prevail 4-2 in the shootout.

It was a pulsating game, with Airdrie’s Euan Henderson scoring twice in regular time. His early strike was followed by a second-half penalty, but Arbroath responded with goals from Gavin Reilly and Thomas Beadling to level the score. The tie remained in the balance as both teams fought valiantly into extra time.

Stone’s Heroics Seal Victory

The drama continued with Airdrie’s Dean McMaster putting his side ahead in the 98th minute, but Arbroath’s Scott Stewart quickly equalized in the 109th minute, forcing penalties. That’s where Stone shone, saving efforts from Ross Callachan and Craig Watson, before McMaster confidently slotted home the winning penalty.

Airdrie manager Aaron Taylor-Sinclair, who admitted to feeling “20 years older” after the match, praised his team for their resilience. “It was a tough game, but we deserved it,” he said. “Cup games are all about getting through, and we did just that.” Taylor-Sinclair also acknowledged the emotional significance of the win, particularly for assistant coach Bryan Prunty, a lifelong Airdrie fan.

Looking ahead to the fifth-round draw, Taylor-Sinclair expressed a preference for a “big team” in the next round but joked, “Anyone but Dundee,” citing their recent meetings with the side.

This victory sets Airdrie up for another exciting Scottish Cup run, with their place in the hat for the next round now confirmed. Fans and players alike will hope the journey continues, but for now, they can savor the drama of this unforgettable cup tie.