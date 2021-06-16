Aidan O’Brien isn’t in a hurry to plan for Oaks victor Snowfall.

Snowfall, the impressive Cazoo Oaks victor, has done well in the Classic, according to trainer Aidan O’Brien.

Following a two-year-old campaign in which she won only one of her seven starts, the Deep Impact filly has improved tremendously this season.

She did win both of her races this season, winning the Musidora at York under Ryan Moore’s shrewd front-running ride and then teaming up with Frankie Dettori in the Oaks.

At Epsom, Snowfall won by 16 lengths, the greatest winning margin in the race’s long history.

“Since the Oaks, she’s been fine; everything appears to be fine with her,” O’Brien said.

“She hasn’t done much since Epsom, which wasn’t long ago, but she appears to be in good shape.

“She has a chance at the Irish Oaks. We won’t make a decision for a while, but it’s certainly doable for her.”

Snowfall also has entries in the Coral-Eclipse Stakes on July 3 at Sandown and the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes on July 24 at Ascot.