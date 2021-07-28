Ahead of the walkout, Activision launches a sexism investigation.

As it faced an employee walkout over allegations of rampant sexism and harassment, video game behemoth Activision Blizzard announced a wide-ranging assessment of its workplace practices on Wednesday.

After reports of a pervasively toxic workplace resonated in the wake of a state lawsuit, employees of the gaming company were planning to organize protests at its California offices or quit working remotely.

Bobby Kotick, the company’s CEO, wrote a note to his employees, admitting that the company’s initial response was “very bluntly, tone deaf.”

“Anyone found to be interfering with the integrity of our processes for examining allegations and implementing appropriate punishments will be fired,” he stated.

The studio behind “Call of Duty” and “World of Warcraft” is being sued in California for allegedly violating state laws by “fostering a sexist atmosphere and paying women less than men.”

Employees at Activision’s Irvine, California, headquarters were organizing a walkout on Wednesday to protest sexism and other workplace issues.

“I will be standing with my friends and coworkers to make our voices heard and demand real change,” a Zorbrix, an Activision designer, wrote on Twitter with the hashtag #ActiBlizzWalkout.

“We are far stronger together than we are apart.”

A declaration signed by 2,600 employees called for the end of forced arbitration in harassment cases, reforms in hiring processes, and the formation of a diversity and equity task group, according to organizers.

In a statement, Kotick said that the Santa Monica-based firm “will continue to evaluate each and every charge” of sexism at Activision, “and will not hesitate to take decisive action.”

Following complaints from both employees and gamers, sexist content from Activision games will be removed, and “listening sessions” will be scheduled to allow workers to “speak up and offer areas for improvement,” according to Kotick.

The walkout at the Irvine campus was scheduled to extend all day Wednesday, with a live event taking place during lunch.

The university protest was projected to draw roughly 50 individuals, with others participating virtually because to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Activision Blizzard employees lambasted the company’s initial response to a wave of sexism and harassment allegations, calling it “abhorrent.”

According to the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing’s lawsuit, women make up around 20% of Activision’s workforce, and “very few women ever reach top responsibilities at the firm.”

“Women who do rise to the top earn less. Brief News from Washington Newsday.