Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, Megan Rapinoe’s partner, activism, and statistics are revealed.

Megan Rapinoe is a two-time Olympic champion, a vocal critic of Donald Trump, and a social activist. Few athletes have risen to prominence in the United States as quickly as the soccer player in recent years.

The 36-year-impact old’s has spread far beyond soccer’s traditional borders, and she could add another Olympic gold medal to her already enviable trophy cabinet at this month’s Tokyo Games.

Who is Megan Rapinoe, exactly?

Megan Rapinoe’s numbers

Since making her senior international debut in 2006, Rapinoe has made 179 appearances for the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT), scoring 59 goals. She made her World Cup debut in 2011, scoring in a 3-0 win against Colombia and making headlines around the world after taking up an on-field microphone and serenading the corner flag with Bruce Springsteen’s hit Born in the U.S.A.

The USWNT eventually lost the final on penalties to Japan, but four years later, the reigning champions were thrashed 5-2 in the final. Rapinoe scored twice against Australia in the group stage.

In 2019, the California native played a key role in the USWNT’s title defense in France. Rapinoe scored six goals in her third World Cup participation, including the game-winning goal against the Netherlands in the final, earning the Golden Boot and the Golden Ball as the tournament’s top scorer and best player, respectively.

