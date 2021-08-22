Ahead of the match, a Chelsea player makes an intriguing claim about Arsenal’s “dangerous” squad.

Arsenal aren’t taking Chelsea for granted, according to a Chelsea player.

Kai Havertz is excited to play in front of tens of thousands of English Premier League fans at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Havertz stated before of the game that despite the Gunners’ status as a non-contender this season, he and the Blues will not be sleeping on Mikel Arteta’s side.

Havertz told Chelsea’s official website, “It’s always been a dream of mine to play in the Premier League in front of the fans, and I can’t wait for Sunday.” “Right now, the mood is fantastic,” Kai explained. ‘It’s really nice for us to start the season way we have, winning a European title and our first Premier League game.’

“It’s only the beginning, though, and there will be some difficult tasks ahead, the next one being Arsenal on Sunday,” he continued. “It will be difficult, because Arsenal is a dangerous team with a lot of talented players. People say things aren’t going well for them right now, but we know they have some extremely talented players, so we need to be cautious in our approach.”

While Havertz is expected to play a crucial role in Thomas Tuchel’s assault once again, the biggest news of the season so far has been the debut of Chelsea’s new recruit, Romelu Lukaku.

Tuchel intimated on Friday that the Belgian striker may play for the Blues against Arsenal, which Arsenal manager Arteta is wary of.

Arteta said of Lukaku, “I don’t know if he’ll play.” “We have a plan to stop Chelsea from doing what they do, as well as a plan to do what we need to do to win the game.”

Chelsea is the leading Premier League contender this season after winning the UEFA Champions League.

Tuchel’s already potent offense, which includes Havertz, Timo Werner, and Hakim Ziyech, has been strengthened by the signing of Lukaku.

The reigning European champions will do what they do best, according to Arteta, but he believes the presence of the fans will be a tremendous boost to his squad.

“Well, I anticipate Chelsea to accomplish what they’ve done in recent years,” the manager conceded. “They’re a top team with world-class players, a great management, and they’re European Champions. We anticipate a really tough match. It’s what I’m hoping for from our group. Because they’ve been sorely missed, our fans will be there to support the squad from the start. We’re going to do it. Brief News from Washington Newsday.