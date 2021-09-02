Ahead of the Grand Prix clash, Ritu Phogat issues a stern warning to Meng Bo.

Ritu Phogat, an Indian wrestler, has successfully reclaimed her seat in the 2019 ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix after a recent victory over highly renowned Chinese fighter Lin Heqin.

In the opening round of the event, Phogat will meet No. 2 rated atomweight challenger Meng Bo of China at ONE: Empower, which will be aired live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, September 3.

Phogat doubled down on her self-belief and demonstrated confidence ahead of her upcoming contest during a virtual media day on Tuesday, August 31 in Singapore.

“I’m ecstatic to be returning to the Grand Prix. I’ve always believed that I belong in the Grand Prix, and I’ve once again proven my worth. I am convinced that I deserve to be here, and it is this conviction that gives me the feeling that I am exactly where I belong. For me, it’s a homecoming,” Phogat added.

“I’m ecstatic to be a part of such a massive and historic platform. There are a lot of expectations placed on me, and I want to make sure that I live up to my fans’ and supporters’ hopes. So yeah, being a member of the Grand Prix makes me feel fully at ease.”

While Phogat is ecstatic about her recent success—and rightfully so—her opponent Meng is one of the most difficult challenges in the ONE Championship atomweight category.

Meng, who has a 17-5 record, has more than three times the experience of Phogat.

She comes into the fight on a seven-fight winning streak dating back to 2018, with five finishes.

Meng is by far the most gifted athlete Phogat has ever met in the Circle. In contrast, the Chinese superstar feels she will win with easy ease after claiming that knocking out the Indian wrestling legend won’t be that difficult.

Such a story was quickly debunked by Phogat.

When asked about Meng’s statements, Phogat stated, “Yes, I absolutely appreciate Meng Bo since she is an experienced fighter.”

“However, be warned: do not underestimate me; I am far more dangerous than what you have seen previously. I am the Indian tigress, and in this forthcoming match, you will witness a whole different aspect of the Indian tigress.”