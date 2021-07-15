Ahead of his return to Camp Nou, Barcelona’s ‘New Lionel Messi’ makes a shocking revelation.

A former La Masia star is overjoyed to be returning to the city.

Kays Ruiz-Atil, who arrived on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain, has already completed his return to Camp Nou.

The Catalans have signed the 18-year-old to a three-year contract, and he is eager to make his debut.

Ruiz-Atil claims that he has always desired to play for Barcelona. Despite the terrible circumstances that caused him to part ways with the Spanish side, he hoped to return to his boyhood club in the future.

“I am very happy to be back; I have wanted to play for Barça since I was a child, but I was banned by FIFA,” Ruiz-Atil told Mundo Deportivo. “I’ve always wanted to go back, and now it’s finally possible.”

Ruiz-Atil, who has been dubbed the “New Lionel Messi” by some, is looking forward to joining the first team, just like the rest of the Barca youth.

He admitted, “I’d like to be in the first team and see if I can make my debut.” “It feels great to be back home; Barça has always been like a family to me.”

Apart from Barcelona, Ruiz-Atil gained senior squad experience with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain this past season.

According to a previous rumor, Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman will analyze “a number of Barca B players” during pre-season training this month.

Ruiz-Atil and Ilias Akhomach, a fellow Barcelona Academy alumnus, were among the athletes who took part in the session.

Koeman has shown in his first season as Barcelona’s manager that youth can play a significant role in the team’s success, having used a number of teenagers this season.

For the Dutchman, veterans such as Lionel Messi are always important to the team, but it is also critical to develop young players, who are the “club’s future.”

“Of certainly, bringing young players through is easier,” Koeman remarked in March. “In the Netherlands, because the league standard isn’t as high as it is here, but I believe Barcelona has a lot of potential in its ranks.”

The manager continued, “They [the youths]deserve these opportunities.” “However, playing as a kid isn’t an excuse. We need to win this game. It’s much better if you can do it with children. The most crucial aspect for me is that they are competitive. Age is irrelevant to me; what counts is what I see on the field.”

Barcelona will want to keep some of them for the following season. Brief News from Washington Newsday.